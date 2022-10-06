CSC Week 5 Thursday Night Football Pick

The Indianapolis Colts face the Denver Broncos tonight in Denver on Thursday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff has sided with the home team in this game. Here’s how I see it:

Colts(1-2-1) at Broncos(2-2)

Denver will control the game by shutting down Indy’s running game, forcing them to become one-dimensional, and forcing Matt Ryan into turnovers. Denver wins 24-14.

Pick: Broncos

***

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!