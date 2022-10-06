Thomas, Winston miss practice for second straight day

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas did not participate in the team’s practice for a second straight day on Thursday, as the squad gears up for its matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Only a few changes from Wednesday’s report, with Ramczyk, Peat and Hill all being upgraded to full participants, which is a good sign for a team that has struggled to score this season.

Alvin Kamara continues to be limited but has told reporters that he expects to play Sunday, which is an even better sign for the offense.

It’s looking like the squad will be without Winston and Thomas for the second straight week, however, unless something drastically changes before Sunday.

