Canal Street Chronicles: Week 5 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 5 and the Saints are now 1-3 after a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

Tina:

Andy Dalton starts again, 2 TDs and no INTs.

Chris Olave has another 100 + yard game.

Saints win in a close one.

Alec:

The pass rush comes alive, records 5+ sacks.

Alvin Kamara plays, over 150+ all-purpose yards.

Saints will win a nail biter, Lutz kicks game winner.

Matt:

Kamara has a breakout game

Defense gets a game changing turnover

Cam Jordan sacks Geno twice

Chris:

Saints snap their losing streak

Taysom Hill rushes for a touchdown

Geno Smith is game’s leading rusher

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNOLAGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod