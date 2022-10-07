5 Questions before Week five vs Seattle

The New Orleans Saints have fallen all the way to the bottom of the division after starting 1-0. Before a tough stretch of the season, the Saints need to find a win this week in the dome against the Seahawks. Here are the five biggest questions before week five.

Who starts at QB?

Its looking like Andy Dalton. Jameis Winston has been rehabbing his injured back, but it sounds like the reason he can't fight through the back pain like before is because his ankle. In training camp Winston missed some time with an ankle injury, it looks to have flared back up and is affecting him again.

Is it time to panic?

No, a 1-3 start is the opposite we hoped for, but the Saints still have the talent, roster and staff to turn the season around. But they now have very little room for error, no more double doinks or bad penalties to lose a game they should win.

Can the Saints still make the playoffs?

Yes, three teams in last year's playoffs started their season 1-3, the Patriots, Eagles and Steelers. None of which made any huge run in the playoffs, but they all found a way to turn it around quickly and make a run. The Saints can do the same.

Alvin Kamara finally healthy?

Alvin Kamara said himself he is ready to roll and suggested maybe he came back a week to soon. Having a healthy Kamara will help this offense more than anyone. Most importantly, Kamara has had some of his best games against the Seahawks, the Saints will need another one this week.

Can the Saints score a first quarter touchdown?

Once upon a time an opening drive touchdown drive was an expectation, now it's a dream. So far in the first quarter and the first half the Saints have been pretty much completely ineffective in finding scoring drives. Last game, the Saints knocked on the door of 1st quarter offense, this week it's time to kick the door down and score an opening drive TD.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.