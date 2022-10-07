Saints Super Bowl odds heading into Week 5

With the NFL season officially underway, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After losing to the Vikings on the road in London at the last second and losing 3 straight games. The Saints will now travel back home to take on the Seattle Seahawks and a red-hot Geno Smith. The Saints currently sit 21st among all 32 NFL teams according to DraftKings.com, with the odds sitting at +8000 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams. The Saints currently sit between the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants.
HE TAKES WHAT HE WANTS!!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022
Tyrann Mathieu with his first INT as a Saint #Saints | : NFL Network / WWLTV (locally) pic.twitter.com/3FhAvkhfg9
