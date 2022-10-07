Saints Super Bowl odds heading into Week 5

With the NFL season officially underway, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After losing to the Vikings on the road in London at the last second and losing 3 straight games. The Saints will now travel back home to take on the Seattle Seahawks and a red-hot Geno Smith. The Saints currently sit 21st among all 32 NFL teams according to DraftKings.com, with the odds sitting at +8000 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams. The Saints currently sit between the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants.

HE TAKES WHAT HE WANTS!!



Tyrann Mathieu with his first INT as a Saint #Saints | : NFL Network / WWLTV (locally) pic.twitter.com/3FhAvkhfg9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022

