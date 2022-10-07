Fantasy football start or bench for Week 5

A full month of NFL action has already completed. In the fantasy world, this accounts for around one third of the season being complete. It is certainly not too late to make waves in fantasy leagues. The goal of the regular season is simply to get into the playoffs. As we go into the fantasy mid-season, it is important to keep an eye on player matchups and make good decisions. These are suggestions for fantasy football start or bench in Week 5 of the NFL regular season.

Starters for fantasy football week 5

Zach Wilson returned to the New York Jets last week and began to knock some rust off. This week, Wilson has a much easier matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins can have explosive plays, but they do surrender yards and fantasy points. Wilson and the Jets are likely to have to throw the ball a lot this week, as the Dolphins offense should still be able to produce even with Teddy Bridgewater under center. In two quarterback leagues, Wilson is a must start. In traditional league’s he has a chance at QB1 numbers as well.

James Robinson is coming off a game where he saw just eight carries. That would usually cause fantasy owners to recoil, but his numbers should rebound this week. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars have an easy matchup against divisional foe Houston Texans. The Texans have been better than most thought they would be this season but not good enough to worry about matchups. Robinson bounces back this week.

After seeing just seven targets the first two weeks of the season, Robert Woods has 13 over the Tennessee Titans last two. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is ailing as well, so Woods could be in store for a huge volume day. The game script could dictate that the Titans have to throw the ball enough as well since the Washington Commanders have the ability to score on offense weekly. Woods should be on fantasy radars for WR2 production in Week 5.

There is no team worse against tight ends than the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 5, the Seahawks face a sputtering New Orleans Saints offense but one with weapons. Michael Thomas is once again banged up so there is a need for a big pass-catcher in the offense. Juwan Johnson has been inconsistent this season but did see four targets last week without Thomas on the field. With Taysom Hill still being used as a gadget player, Johnson should remain one of the top targets for whoever is playing quarterback for the Saints. Start Juwan Johnson.

Watch the matchups for your bench

The Los Angeles Rams offense has been hit or miss most of the season. That should not change this week against the Dallas Cowboys defense. Matthew Stafford is just not playing near his level from last year. It could be the off-season elbow issues. It could be lack of drive after winning the title last season. Either way, it is difficult to start Matthew Stafford with any confidence until the team begins to gel on offense. Bench Stafford, if possible this week.

Speaking of the Rams and Cowboys, no team in the NFL is as stout against the run as the Rams. This is likely not going to make Ezekiel Elliot’s day on Sunday. Elliot has been mediocre all season, averaging under four yards per carry. That will likely not improve this week either. Then, there is the fact that Tony Pollard takes half the touches for the Cowboys offense and has been the better running back this season. Bench Elliot.

Another week, another bench for DJ Moore. What was once a top 15 fantasy wide receiver has dwindled to fantasy irrelevance in just a month of play. Even if the Carolina Panthers offense was rolling, they face an incredibly stout San Francisco 49ers defense this week. The Niners allow the least amount of fantasy points to quarterbacks and are top 10 against wide receivers. It is likely that the whole team is in for tough fantasy matchups this week. Bench DJ Moore.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to go to Buffalo in week 5 with a rookie quarterback making his first start. That is bad news for the offense. The Buffalo Bills defense has been good all year and will be looking to play better than they have the past two weeks. Pat Freiermuth is likely to catch the bad end of this recovery. It remains to be seen how the Steelers look with Kenny Pickett, but this matchup is not one to trust any fantasy players. Bench Pat Freiermuth.

