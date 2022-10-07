Andy Dalton providing a bit of returning confidence for Saints fans

The New Orleans Saints might have lost their last three games, but the offense appeared to find a bit more rhythm last week against the Minnesota Vikings than had they in all but the fourth quarter in the team’s first game against the Atlanta Falcons.

With Jameis Winston still nursing multiple injuries, it should come as little surprise that the overwhelming majority of Saints fans polled think Andy Dalton should be given the start over Jameis Winston this week against the Seattle Seahawks. What was interesting, though, was that more Saints fans actually want Taysom Hill to start this week over Jameis Winston.

This could be because, despite winding up with the loss - thanks in part to a double-doink Wil Lutz game-tying 61-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation - there was still reason for optimism around the offense. The Saints were able to move the ball despite being without their top two offensive weapons in Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, despite being without their left tackle Andrus Peat, and considering they were playing a “home” game across the ocean in London.

It appears Saints fans might agree with the team that the Saints could be close to turning this thing around. We’ll see if that trend continues based on how the team plays against the Seahawks at home in the Dome on Sunday.

