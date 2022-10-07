Fleur-de-Links, October 7: Cam Jordan speaks on Geno Smith

New Orleans Saints News:
Thomas, Winston miss practice for second straight day - Canal Street Chronicles
The same players who did not practice on Wednesday, including Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, did not practice again for a second day.
Why Andy Dalton should be New Orleans Saints’ QB1 over Jameis Winston - Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut’s Andrew Buller-Ross makes a case for Andy Dalton to be the Saints starting quarterback.
Cam Jordan on Geno Smith, Week 5 vs. Seahawks 10/6/22 - New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan shares thoughts on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
Saints legend Drew Brees says he’d still be playing had it not been for 2005 shoulder injury - CBS Sports
Drew Brees said that he would play until he was 45 if his “arm wasn’t put together with 13 anchors.”
New Orleans Saints Sue Insurers For Ida Coverage - Law 360
The Saints are suing their insurerers after the insureres refused to cover losses incurred due to Hurricane Ida.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ready For ‘Exciting Matchup’ vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore - All Seahawks
DK Metcalf speaks on potential upcoming matchup between Marshon Lattimore and himself.
Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup - USA Today
Despite injury reports, the Saints are still favored by 5 points.
It's Week 5 of football and time to analyze your fantasy football moves!@ErinESummers and @MarcasG are back with another episode of Keys to the Crown with their take on moves for the week#Saints | @CrownRoyal pic.twitter.com/Y0gXq02uJy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 6, 2022
Check for official Saints memorabilia, game-used gear, autographed items, and more in the Saints Auction section of our app! #Saints | @signaturesports pic.twitter.com/eTXcy6YPKo— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 6, 2022
Drew Brees says he’s open to broadcast return, says he doesn’t regret retiring.— Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) October 6, 2022
"If my arm wasn't put together with 13 anchors, I'd play until I was 45. Here’s Tom doing it because it takes a lot of commitment & sacrifice and not everybody could do it." https://t.co/ynHYMlY6Mm
