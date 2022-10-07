 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, October 7: Cam Jordan speaks on Geno Smith

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: SEP 18 Buccaneers at Saints Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Thomas, Winston miss practice for second straight day - Canal Street Chronicles

The same players who did not practice on Wednesday, including Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, did not practice again for a second day.

Why Andy Dalton should be New Orleans Saints’ QB1 over Jameis Winston - Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut’s Andrew Buller-Ross makes a case for Andy Dalton to be the Saints starting quarterback.

Cam Jordan on Geno Smith, Week 5 vs. Seahawks 10/6/22 - New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan shares thoughts on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Saints legend Drew Brees says he’d still be playing had it not been for 2005 shoulder injury - CBS Sports

Drew Brees said that he would play until he was 45 if his “arm wasn’t put together with 13 anchors.”

New Orleans Saints Sue Insurers For Ida Coverage - Law 360

The Saints are suing their insurerers after the insureres refused to cover losses incurred due to Hurricane Ida.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ready For ‘Exciting Matchup’ vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore - All Seahawks

DK Metcalf speaks on potential upcoming matchup between Marshon Lattimore and himself.

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup - USA Today

Despite injury reports, the Saints are still favored by 5 points.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...