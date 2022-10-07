Fleur-de-Links, October 7: Cam Jordan speaks on Geno Smith

The same players who did not practice on Wednesday, including Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, did not practice again for a second day.

Sportsnaut’s Andrew Buller-Ross makes a case for Andy Dalton to be the Saints starting quarterback.

Cameron Jordan shares thoughts on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Drew Brees said that he would play until he was 45 if his “arm wasn’t put together with 13 anchors.”

The Saints are suing their insurerers after the insureres refused to cover losses incurred due to Hurricane Ida.

DK Metcalf speaks on potential upcoming matchup between Marshon Lattimore and himself.

Despite injury reports, the Saints are still favored by 5 points.

