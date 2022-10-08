Michael Thomas, P.J. Williams ruled out against Seahawks

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (foot) was officially ruled out for the team’s Sunday matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, along with defensive back P.J. Williams (quadricep), defensive end Payton Turner (chest) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (hip).

Saints WR Michael Thomas officially out, QB Jameis Winston doubtful. WR Jarvis Landry listed as questionable after not practicing Friday, but coach Dennis Allen said he feels good about Landry’s chances. pic.twitter.com/EeVh4QVDYD — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 7, 2022

According to the team’s injury report, Jameis Winston hasn’t technically been ruled out. But head coach Dennis Allen told the media on Friday that Andy Dalton is likely to start.

Despite being downgraded to a DNP in Friday’s practice, Allen said Jarvis Landry is likely play as well. The same was said for Alvin Kamara, who claims to be ready to go.

Andrus Peat and Marcus Maye are maybes to play this Sunday.

