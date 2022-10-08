College prospects to watch for: Week 5

After five weeks of the NCAAF season, some of the nation’s top talent is starting to emerge on radars for the 2023 NFL draft.

Scouting future Saints is difficult this time of year, as they have yet to give any serious indications of how they will finish this season. But, judging by their record after four weeks, maybe the Saints will have a higher draft pick than most anticipated this offseason.

Over the 2022 offseason, the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles orchestrated a massive pick trade, which unfortunately took away the Saints’ 2023 draft pick. So, here are some of the prospects that could be available in the second round that could potentially fill some of the holes on the Saints’ roster.

Noah Sewell - Linebacker, Oregon

Sewell may be a late-first-round talent, but his presence at linebacker could be huge for the Saints in 2023. He already has 21 tackles this season and is looking to improve his sack count which only stands at one so far. The Ducks play Pac-12 rival Arizona this weekend at 8 p.m. CST.

2. Darnell Wright - Tackle, Tennessee

I know a lot of you will be watching the LSU vs. Tennessee at the atrocious 11 a.m. slot, so here’s a talented prospect to look for. Wright is one of the best pieces on a talented Vols offensive line. His draft projection is all over the place, so his performance against the LSU defensive line could make or break his high draft stock.

3. John Emery - Running Back, LSU

The Saints might need some depth at running back with a questionable lineup behind Kamara. Emery started off the season slowly but finally exploded against Auburn last week. Another good week or two and the Louisiana native might be worth a deep running back pickup.

4. Jordan Battle - Safety, Alabama

If the Saints decide that the safety room needs some additional help, Battle might be a best-case scenario. Battle and the Tide take on Texas A&M in an SEC West showdown that will be an opportunity for Battle to further assert his dominance against another SEC opponent.

5. Robert Scott Jr. - Tackle, Florida State

Here’s a potential second-round pick for the Saints that could use some strength on the O-line. Scott and the Seminoles have a tough test against ACC opponents NC State this weekend.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel