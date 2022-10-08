Saints announce several roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. the Seahawks.

Less than 24 hours away from taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints have announced several roster moves. The Saints have activated DT Malcolm Roach from IR and brought up WR Keith Kirkwood and CB Chris Harris Jr., from the practice squad. They also waived RB Tony Jones Jr. and placed CB PJ Williams on IR. Williams missed practice all week due to a quad injury that he sustained last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Losing Williams could be huge right now because the Saints are already thin at the safety position due to Marcus Maybe being out the last 2 games with a rib injury. Maye was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game.

