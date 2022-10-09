Week 5 late games open thread

Week 5 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a trio of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

San Francisco at Carolina

Philadelphia at Arizona

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

The most important game in the second half of the day is clearly the Carolina Panthers hosting the San Francisco 49ers. It almost seems like a no-win situation with both teams being hated by Saints fans, but thankfully one of them will lose! Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!