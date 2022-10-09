Saints vs. Seahawks: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Seahawks in the Caesar’s Superdome today, looking to save their season from the brink of a 1-4 record with little hope in sight. 2-4 would be a much smaller hole to climb out of, especially in an NFC South no one seems to want to win so far this season. A win today can go a long way for the Saints.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 5 action:

Game time:

Sunday, October 9th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 712

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 230 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Seattle Seahawks radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -5.5; Over/Under 46, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Field Gulls

