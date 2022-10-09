Saints vs. Seahawks: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Today:
Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (1-3)
The Saints face the Seahawks in the Caesar’s Superdome today, looking to save their season from the brink of a 1-4 record with little hope in sight. 2-4 would be a much smaller hole to climb out of, especially in an NFC South no one seems to want to win so far this season. A win today can go a long way for the Saints.
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 5 action:
Game time:
Sunday, October 9th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 712
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 230 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Seattle Seahawks radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
Odds:
Saints -5.5; Over/Under 46, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
