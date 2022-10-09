Bengals vs. Ravens: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals tonight in Charm City. These division rivals are looking to take the lead in the gridlocked AFC North. Will Joe Burrow get the Cincy passing attack on course? Can Lamar Jackson continue his stellar play in this one? Let’s tune in and find out!

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, Maryland

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

