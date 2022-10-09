New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks Inactives

Week 5 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (1-3) are about face the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) back home in Caesars Superdome. Both QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas, who did not practice are out again this week and QB Andy Dalton will get his 2nd start with the Black and Gold.
Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- QB Jameis Winston
- WR Michael Thomas
- S Marcus Maye
- OT Calvin Throckmorton
- S Payton Turner
- WR Jarvis Landry
- TE Nick Vannett
Seattle Seahawks:
- WR Dareke Young (quad)
- WR Marquise Goodwin
- CB Sidney Jones
- CB Justin Coleman
- S Teez Tabor
- T Jake Curhan
