New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks Inactives

Week 5 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (1-3) are about face the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) back home in Caesars Superdome. Both QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas, who did not practice are out again this week and QB Andy Dalton will get his 2nd start with the Black and Gold.

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

QB Jameis Winston

WR Michael Thomas

S Marcus Maye

OT Calvin Throckmorton

S Payton Turner

WR Jarvis Landry

TE Nick Vannett

Seattle Seahawks:

WR Dareke Young (quad)

WR Marquise Goodwin

CB Sidney Jones

CB Justin Coleman

S Teez Tabor

T Jake Curhan

