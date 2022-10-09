Saints vs. Seahawks: Week 5 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 5

The Saints take on the Seahawks, looking to secure their first home win of the season and their second victory overall in the first five games. It has been a frustrating and disappointing start for the Saints, but thankfully there is time to turn things around, considering the staggering parity in the league so far this season. Let’s get this one underway, Who Dat Nation!

Kickoff:

Sunday, October 9th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 712

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 230 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Seattle Seahawks radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -5.5; Over/Under 46, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Field Gulls

Here’s to New Orleans getting back in the win column! Who Dat!

