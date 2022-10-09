Key Matchups: Saints vs. Seahawks

With the New Orleans Saints somewhat entering desperation mode, a win is vital to prevent starting 1-4. With Seattle coming to town, this is a winnable matchup for New Orleans and one they need to take advantage of.

With that said, here’s some matchups to watch in the Superdome:

Alvin Kamara vs the Seahawks D

If AK goes off on Sunday, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s torched Seattle. Kamara went off in the Pacific Northwest last year, getting 51 yards rushing and 128 receiving as well as a crucial touchdown. Considering Seattle’s defense hasn’t improved, and Kamara will be back healthy and ready to play, look for 41 to have another being game.

Saints Secondary vs DK Metcalf

This matchup is interesting, as DK had a big, 84-yard touchdown pitch and catch last year on Marshon Lattimore. I’d expect the same matchup again, but Lattimore is usually his best against big-bodies receivers, so I look for him to have a big game. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Paulson Adebo take some cracks at Metcalf inside the Superdome either, as the second-year corner is having a great start to his young career.

Who Dat Nation vs Seahawks

The Saints are on a 3-game losing streak, which makes any fanbase feel unsettled. However, we all know how great Who Dat Nation can be. I’m interested to see how hard Saints fan show up inside the Dome on Sunday and try to rattle a Seahawks offense that is feeling good about themselves after the hype they’ve gotten over the last few weeks. Geno Smith has played solid football, but has he been in an environment like this yet?

When the clock strikes noon Sunday, the Saints and Seahawks are going to do battle in a series that always produces classic finishes. Can the Black & Gold limit the self-inflicted errors and get back to their winning ways? I sure hope so. Otherwise, things will get very dicey on Airline Drive.

