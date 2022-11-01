Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 9

Just like that, the NFL is at the halfway point. Meanwhile, the fantasy football season is nearing its last third. These are when teams need to start solidifying for a playoff and championship push. Most teams will have solidified positions, but there is always reason to play the waiver wire. Teams can either get better, find trade partners, or simply block other teams from picking up good players. Either way, pay attention to the waiver wire. These are the waiver wire targets for week 9 of the fantasy football season.

D’Ernest Johnson, Running Back, Cleveland Browns

This is a pure speculative addition. The NFL trade deadline is looming, and multiple players are tied to trade rumors every day. One of them is Kareem Hunt. If Hunt is dealt before the trade deadline, then D’Ernest Johnson will be an immediate fantasy asset. Johnson has filled in for both Hunt and Nick Chubb on multiple occasions and been productive. During the 2021 season, Johnson rushed 100 total times for 534 yards. Johnson added another 19 receptions for 137 yards as well.

Dontrell Hilliard, Running Back, Tennessee Titans

Dontrell Hilliard was called upon this week, pairing with all-pro Derrick Henry against the lowly Houston Texans. This matchup was favorable to the running back, but Hillard produced with his limited touches. On just eight carries, Hilliard was able to accumulate 83 yards on the ground. This is likely the peak of what Hilliard can do any week while Henry remains healthy though. For Hilliard owners or those looking to pick up a running back though, Henry is already approaching the number of games he started last season. Henry started eight games last season and already has seven this year. This is really a lottery ticket pickup. If Henry misses any time as the season wanes, Hilliard will be a huge fantasy asset and potential league winner. If your team has the space, Hilliard should be rostered.

Van Jefferson, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams offense has been disappointing this season. Looking at their games though, they have played some good defenses though. The Bills, 49ers twice, and Cowboys have all done a good job at slowing the defending champs. Now it looks like Cooper Kupp might be injured, which would be huge. Someone has to catch the ball though and Van Jefferson is finally off the injured reserve list. Jefferson saw limited action last week as he looked to get back into game shape. If Kupp is injured, Jefferson could see the field on nearly every play going forward. Also, the Rams schedule loosens up going forward. The team will see weaker defenses like the Cardinals, Saints, Chiefs, Raiders, Packers, and Chargers. Jefferson is worth the stash, especially until more is learned about Cooper Kupp’s injury.

Josh Palmer, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Our friend Josh Palmer is here once again. Palmer is rostered in just 25% of ESPN leagues and 50% of Yahoo leagues. This is far too low for a guy who is likely the number one receiver for the Chargers in the near future. Mike Williams is set to miss at least four weeks with a knee injury. Keenan Allen has only seen six targets the entire year as he tries to come back from soft tissue injuries. Unfortunately for Allen, wide receivers can have this kind of huge decline in production, especially after the age of 30. Palmer is primed once again to be one of the top targets for Justin Herbert. He should be rostered in every single fantasy league for the rest of the year.

Evan Engram, Tight End, Jacksonville Jaguars

In each of the last four weeks, Evan Engram has seen his offensive snap count rise for the Jaguars. Last week, he was on the field for an astounding 93% of plays. He saw six targets over these snaps, but more volume is likely on the way. The Jaguars offense is still sputtering but tight end is just a wasteland in most fantasy leagues. Since week 5 though, Engram has not seen less than six targets. Targets peaked in week 5 with Engram getting 10 total. His value will be even greater in PPR leagues. Also, the upcoming schedule looks good for Engram. The Jaguars face the Raiders, Chiefs, and Ravens in their next three games. Engram can most likely be picked up and started on most teams for the next month.

