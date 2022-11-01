Saints induct 3 new members into Hall of Fame

This past weekend, the New Orleans Saints inducted 3 new members into their Hall of Fame. The 2022 class includes former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, running back Fred McAfee and athletic trainer Kevin Mangum.

All three were honored on Friday at the Saints Hall of Fame luncheon, which was held at the Jefferson Orleans North in Metairie. They were also recognized prior to Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Athletic trainer Kevin Mangum, who has been the team for 42 years received the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” Award, which honors an individual who has contributed endless time, love, and devotion for the betterment of the Saints. Mangum was hired in 1981 and is one of the Saints longest tenured employees.

Wide receiver Devery Henderson, who is a Louisiana native and played at LSU, was drafted by the Saints in the 2nd round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He played 9 seasons in New Orleans and led the league in yards per catch in 2006 and 2008. Henderson had a career total of almost 4,400 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 17.9 yards per reception, the best in Saints franchise history.

Running back and special teams player Fred McAfee, who played at Mississippi College was drafted by the Saints in the 6th round of the 1991 NFL Draft. “Fast Freddy” played a total of 10 years in New Orleans from 1991-1993 and 2000-2006. He was nominated to the Pro Bowl in 2002. On special teams, McAfee had a total of 210 career stops, 2 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries and one blocked punt recovery. At running back, he had 304 career carries for 1,272 yards, 8 touchdowns and 35 receptions for 211 yards. McAfee is currently in his 2nd year as the Vice President of Player Engagement for the Saints.

