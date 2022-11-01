 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 1: Ravens without top receive for Week 9 Saints matchup

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints RB Mark Ingram suffers MCL sprain, likely out 3-4 weeks - Canal Street Chronicles

Mark Ingram has reportedly suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain, putting him out of action for around 3-4 weeks.

Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing - Yahoo! Sports

Quotes from Dennis Allen and Alvin Kamara following the Saints’ Week 8 win.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara responded to reports that NFL teams are attempting to trade for him - NOLA

Alvin Kamara’s full response to reports that teams are attempting to trade for him, saying that he is not interested in playing anywhere else and that he doesn’t pay attention to trade rumors.

Crazy Stat Proves Saints’ Week 8 Turnaround Was Truly Historic - FanDuel

The Saints’ victory in Week 8 marked the first time in NFL history that a team which allowed 38 points in the previous week shut out a team which scored 38 points the week prior.

Baltimore Ravens to be without top WR Rashod Bateman in Week 9 vs. New Orleans Saints - USA Today

Top Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is out with a foot injury for the upcoming game Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

Chicago Bears trade Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, looking to the future by adding more draft capital - Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the Week 9 game between the Saints and the Baltimore Ravens.

Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning is out of a walking boot. Here’s where his recovery stands. - NOLA

Dennis Allen has provided an update on Trevor Penning, saying Penning is “progressing.”

