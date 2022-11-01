Fleur-de-Links, November 1: Ravens without top receive for Week 9 Saints matchup

Mark Ingram has reportedly suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain, putting him out of action for around 3-4 weeks.

Quotes from Dennis Allen and Alvin Kamara following the Saints’ Week 8 win.

Alvin Kamara’s full response to reports that teams are attempting to trade for him, saying that he is not interested in playing anywhere else and that he doesn’t pay attention to trade rumors.

The Saints’ victory in Week 8 marked the first time in NFL history that a team which allowed 38 points in the previous week shut out a team which scored 38 points the week prior.

Top Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is out with a foot injury for the upcoming game Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the Week 9 game between the Saints and the Baltimore Ravens.

Dennis Allen has provided an update on Trevor Penning, saying Penning is “progressing.”

