Saints Reacts Survey, Week 9: Can the Saints actually pull this off?

The New Orleans Saints responded in convincing fashion last week after a 24-0 shutout against the Las Vegas Raiders. The defensive showing from Dennis Allen’s Saints is even more impressive considering this Raiders team had scored at least 29 points in each of the last three games.

Considering the Saints (3-4) are only one game out of first place against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4), and considering the Saints have already beaten the Falcons once this season, there is a bit of growing optimism that the Saints might be able to turn things around.

This week, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are currently favored heading into their Week 9 matchup (against the Los Angeles Rams). The Saints (-3 to the Ravens), Falcons (-3 to the Chargers), and Panthers (-7.5 to the Bengals) are all underdogs heading into their games.

But the Saints were 3-point underdogs last week against the Raiders, and we saw what happened. Could the Saints start to string a few wins together and pull of an upset in the NFC South? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

