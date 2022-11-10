NFL Picks Week 10: City of Steal

The New Orleans Saints face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh this Sunday. Coming off a severely depressing loss at home against Baltimore on Monday Night, the Saints find themselves at a new low point. Any chance at gaining ground in a weak NFC South finds itself on life support. Now the wounded Saints head to the City of Steel.

For as awful as the Saints’ season has been, the Steelers’ season equals it, if not exceeds it. Steelers fans are not accustomed to this level of hopelessness under Mike Tomlin, but the team simply cannot seem to put things together. This is far too familiar for the Saints and their fans this year. Someway, somehow, the Saints are going to need to find a way to steal a victory in Pittsburgh or this season may be lost for good.

Let’s take a look at this and all of the exciting Week 10 action in the NFL.

WEEK 10

Thursday, November 10th - Thursday Night Football

Falcons(4-5) at Panthers(2-7)

Carolina has only two wins this season, but both of them came against their NFC South rivals. The only team in the division they haven't beaten is Atlanta. Unfortunately for Carolina, they will be unable to complete the trifecta, thanks to a late field goal by Atlanta to win the game, rather than choking it away. Atlanta wins 26-25.

Pick: Falcons

Sunday, November 13th - Very Early Game

Seahawks(6-3) at* Buccaneers(4-5) - Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany

A grueling trip from the Pacific Northwest will prove to be way too much for Seattle to overcome, making their dangerous offense stall out in Germany. As for Tampa, their last minute touchdown a week ago will unfortunately prove to be the catalyst that saved their season and propels them to a second-consecutive NFC South title. Their path becomes more solidified with this close win in Munich. Tampa Bay wins 23-21.

Pick: Buccaneers

Sunday, November 13th - Early Games

Vikings(7-1) at Bills(6-2)

Minnesota comes into this game with one of the best records in the NFL, better even than Super Bowl favorites Buffalo. The Minnesota record is quite deceiving though, as their schedule has been softer than baby food. The only good team they faced this season (Miami was without Tua) was Philly, who throttled them with ease. Now they face a Buffalo team that is stinging from their loss to the Jets and will be looking to get back to their winning ways, which they will, even is Josh Allen doesn’t play. This could end up being the Case Keenum revenge game. Buffalo wins 37-26.

Pick: Bills

Lions(2-6) at Bears(3-6)

Justin Fields will do what Aaron Rodgers could not a week ago, beat Detroit. Chicago wins 20-14.

Pick: Bears

Jaguars(3-6) at Chiefs(6-2)

Patrick Mahomes will follow-up his stunning Sunday Night performance with another big game at home. Kansas City wins 35-20.

Pick: Chiefs

Browns(3-5) at Dolphins(6-3)

Miami’s deadly offensive attack will outlast Cleveland at home in this one. Miami wins 41-30.

Pick: Dolphins

Texans(1-6-1) at Giants(6-2)

New York will pickup a relatively easy win at home against helpless Houston. New York wins 29-20.

Pick: Giants

Broncos(3-5) at Titans(5-3)

Russell Wilson will continue his tragically bad season against a Tennessee defense looking to redeem itself from last Sunday Night’s performance late at KC. Tennessee wins 14-0.

Pick: Titans

Saints(3-6) at Steelers(2-6)

Hope sprang eternal for the Saints after the Las Vegas win, then hopelessness settled in after the Baltimore loss, this is unfortunately the state of the Saints this year. Fortunately, Pittsburgh is far fore like Vegas than Baltimore this season, and the Saints will need things to play out that way. We are all down on the Saints after Monday Night, and deservedly so, but the Saints, for all their faults, can defeat another faulty team in Pittsburgh. This game will come down to the very last play, but New Orleans will somehow prevail. Saints win 29-27.

Pick: Saints

Sunday, November 13th - Late Games

Colts(3-5-1) at Raiders(2-6)

If there was ever an opposite of “Game of the Week” this would be it. Josh McDaniels may be pretty bad, but even he can pick up a win against Jeff Saturday, who will pick up his first of many losses as Indy’s head coach this year. Las Vegas wins 32-25.

Pick: Raiders

Cowboys(6-2) at Packers(3-6)

Green Bay will see their horrific losing streak going with a bad loss against a Dallas team looking to keep pace in the treacherous race at the top of the NFC East. Dallas wins 35-24.

Pick: Cowboys

Cardinals(3-6) at Rams(3-5)

Whether its Matthew Stafford or John Wolford under center this Sunday, it will still be a win for Los Angeles as they keep their winning streak against Arizona intact. Los Angeles wins 26-21.

Pick: Rams

Sunday Night Football

Chargers(5-3) at 49ers(4-4) - Game of the Week

The “Bosa Bowl” will be the big media story of this matchup, but this game will be very crucial for two teams battling to keep pace with their division leaders. This one will be very close, but the home team comes out with a huge win. San Francisco wins 24-21.

Pick: 49ers

Monday, November 14th - Monday Night Football

Commanders(4-5) at Eagles(8-0)

Once again, Washington will find themselves outclassed against Philly, as the Eagles extend their undefeated streak to nine. Philadelphia wins 24-14.

Pick: Eagles

There you have it, Week 10 is upon us, and the Saints need to steal a win in the City of Steel this week. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!

