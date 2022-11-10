Social media reactions to Saints latest struggles

The New Orleans Saints had a chance to gain necessary ground to get back on track this past Monday, unfortunately, that did not happen as the Ravens steamrolled past the team on their home turf.

One could point fingers at a number of things that have been going wrong for weeks, but the biggest narrative appears to be the issues at the head coaching position. In true Saints fandom fashion, the Who Dat Nation hasn’t held back how they feel about the recent struggles. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from not only this past Monday’s game, but the things the fans have been saying altogether.

Fallout from loss against Ravens:

The Saints got bullied and suffered some injuries to key players.



Overall, this was an awful scenario for them. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 8, 2022

It is absolutely absurd that a healthy Jameis Winston is not starting over Andy Dalton. — Laura (@LetItRoll717) November 8, 2022

Andy Dalton, nice guy, but this game would have been so fun with Jameis — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 8, 2022

Saints' surge on offense the past 4 games has been predicated on running the ball and Alvin Kamara averaging over 100 scrimmage yards in that span. Ravens have been the more physical team and have neutralized the Saints' ground game. So the results aren't pretty right now. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 8, 2022

Watching this Saints offense is rough. Got the Ravens looking like Suggs, Ray, and Reed are back there. — Daniel Lopez (@D_LopezMBE) November 8, 2022

Opinions on state of the team:

Dennis Allen teams through 9 games:



2012 Raiders: 3-6 (finished 4-12)

2013 Raiders: 3-6 (finished 4-12)

2014 Raiders: 0-9 (DA fired after 0-4 start, they finished 3-13)

2022 Saints: 3-6 (final record TBD) — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) November 8, 2022

If you’re the #Saints you have two game breaking playmakers in taysom hill and Alvin Kamara they have a combined 11 touches.. 11…. This is insane. — Matt (@MattyT2924) November 8, 2022

Dismantled the Saints defense so bad that he got a "random" drug test. What a season this has been. https://t.co/2RR2NFFYJ8 — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 8, 2022

If you think Dennis Allen is the answer change the question. #Saints — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) November 8, 2022

#Saints lost Pete Werner, Erik McCoy and Marcus Davenport in this game. More big names to watch on the injury reports moving forward. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 8, 2022

The Saints have a hard road ahead. Luckily, the NFC South has become a dumpster fire that continues to burn week after week. That being said, if this team hopes to have a chance to come out of the south, they’ll need to start winning moving forward. Let’s see what happens next week as the Saints head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday.

