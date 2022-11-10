 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints latest struggles

Saints continue to plummet.

By Sterling Mclymont
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints had a chance to gain necessary ground to get back on track this past Monday, unfortunately, that did not happen as the Ravens steamrolled past the team on their home turf.

One could point fingers at a number of things that have been going wrong for weeks, but the biggest narrative appears to be the issues at the head coaching position. In true Saints fandom fashion, the Who Dat Nation hasn’t held back how they feel about the recent struggles. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from not only this past Monday’s game, but the things the fans have been saying altogether.

Fallout from loss against Ravens:

Opinions on state of the team:

The Saints have a hard road ahead. Luckily, the NFC South has become a dumpster fire that continues to burn week after week. That being said, if this team hopes to have a chance to come out of the south, they’ll need to start winning moving forward. Let’s see what happens next week as the Saints head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday.

