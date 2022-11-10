Super Bowl Odds Leading Into Thursday Night

With the NFL season officially underway, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After losing to the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday night the Saints will travel to Pittsburgh to take on Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. The Steelers are coming off a bye week and currently set at 2-6 and like New Orleans have a lot more questions than answers at the moment. The Saints currently sit 18th among all 32 NFL teams according to DraftKings.com, with the odds sitting at +9000 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams.

Juwan Johnson with his 3rd TD catch of the season ⚜️#BALvsNO | : ESPN (FOX-8 locally) pic.twitter.com/ZrDXqIqKk2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2022

