Falcons vs. Panthers: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Carolina Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons tonight in Charlotte. Atlanta is looking to keep pace with Tampa for the NFC South lead with a win. Can Carolina pull off the trifecta of beating every NFC South opponent at least once this season? Will Atlanta find a way to pull defeat from the jaws of victory once again? Let’s tune in to find out!

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

