Fleur-de-Links, November 10: Saints release estimated injury report for Week 10

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints release Wednesday injury report but do not practice - Crescent City Sports
While the Saints did not hold practice, they released an estimated injury report, which Mark Ingram, Marshon Lattimore, Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, and Pete Werner all not practicing.
Alvin Kamara hearing in battery case continued again - ESPN
Alvin Kamara’s hearing in the Las Vegas battery case has been pushed to January 2023.
When A Potential Alvin Kamara Suspension Would Be Enforced - The Spun
Due to his hearing being pushed back, Alvin Kamara’s likely will not be suspended until 2023, if he is suspended at all.
‘He’s a Turnover Machine:’ Saints’ Head Coach Dennis Allen on T.J. Watt - Steelers Depot
Dennis Allen speaks highly of returning Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.
Canadian offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais joins New Orleans Saints’ practice roster - 3 Down Nation
Former CFL offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais has reportedly been signed to the Saints practice squad.
CBS Predicts Steelers To Upset Saints Sunday: ‘Their Defense Leads The Way’ - Steelers Depot
Despite the Saints being the favorites, CBS Sports’s Pete Prisco predicts the Steelers to defeat the Saints with a final score of 23-20.
Early 2023 NFL Coaching Carousel Predictions After Frank Reich Firing - Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine Sean Payton will coach the Denver Broncos and Brian Flores will coach the Saints in 2023.
Rookie CB Alontae Taylor staying calm, cool, & collected on this PBU.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 9, 2022
Let's look at the X's and O's behind it with @JohnDeShazier on this week's @surface 'Expert Analysis' pic.twitter.com/oflVlNrXkP
AK is now 2nd on the #Saints career yards from scrimmage list ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2022
1. Marques Colston – 9,766
. – ,
3. Mark Ingram – 8,245 pic.twitter.com/jPERN8LPhq
#Saints legend @MarquesColston speaking at a networking event in Nola Art Bar— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 10, 2022
Colston spoke about transitioning from being an NFL player to businessman, gave advice on entrepreneurship and discussed his upcoming initiatives to help students in New Orleans ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/wF64yfRG2m
Loading comments...