Fleur-de-Links, November 10: Saints release estimated injury report for Week 10

While the Saints did not hold practice, they released an estimated injury report, which Mark Ingram, Marshon Lattimore, Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, and Pete Werner all not practicing.

Alvin Kamara’s hearing in the Las Vegas battery case has been pushed to January 2023.

Due to his hearing being pushed back, Alvin Kamara’s likely will not be suspended until 2023, if he is suspended at all.

Dennis Allen speaks highly of returning Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

Former CFL offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais has reportedly been signed to the Saints practice squad.

Despite the Saints being the favorites, CBS Sports’s Pete Prisco predicts the Steelers to defeat the Saints with a final score of 23-20.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine Sean Payton will coach the Denver Broncos and Brian Flores will coach the Saints in 2023.

Rookie CB Alontae Taylor staying calm, cool, & collected on this PBU.



Let's look at the X's and O's behind it with

AK is now 2nd on the #Saints career yards from scrimmage list ⚜️



1. Marques Colston – 9,766

3. Mark Ingram – 8,245