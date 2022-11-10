 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, November 10: Saints release estimated injury report for Week 10

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints release Wednesday injury report but do not practice - Crescent City Sports

While the Saints did not hold practice, they released an estimated injury report, which Mark Ingram, Marshon Lattimore, Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, and Pete Werner all not practicing.

Alvin Kamara hearing in battery case continued again - ESPN

Alvin Kamara’s hearing in the Las Vegas battery case has been pushed to January 2023.

When A Potential Alvin Kamara Suspension Would Be Enforced - The Spun

Due to his hearing being pushed back, Alvin Kamara’s likely will not be suspended until 2023, if he is suspended at all.

‘He’s a Turnover Machine:’ Saints’ Head Coach Dennis Allen on T.J. Watt - Steelers Depot

Dennis Allen speaks highly of returning Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

Canadian offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais joins New Orleans Saints’ practice roster - 3 Down Nation

Former CFL offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais has reportedly been signed to the Saints practice squad.

CBS Predicts Steelers To Upset Saints Sunday: ‘Their Defense Leads The Way’ - Steelers Depot

Despite the Saints being the favorites, CBS Sports’s Pete Prisco predicts the Steelers to defeat the Saints with a final score of 23-20.

Early 2023 NFL Coaching Carousel Predictions After Frank Reich Firing - Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine Sean Payton will coach the Denver Broncos and Brian Flores will coach the Saints in 2023.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...