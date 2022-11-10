Former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason announced that “Gleason Gras” will return later this month, after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is celebrating its 10th anniversary and will be held on Friday, November 25th at Port Orleans Brewing Company in New Orleans. There will be live music as well as live and silent auctions.

Gleason played for the New Orleans Saints from 2000-2008. In January 2011, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. (“ALS”) Every year, “Gleason Gras” helps raise awareness for ALS and support the Team Gleason Foundation. Team Gleason’s mission is to improve life for people living with ALS by delivering innovative technology and equipment, as well as providing and empowering an improved life experience. Gleason’s courageous attitude has served as an inspiration to so many who are fighting the same battle against this horrific disease.

Gleason said, “I see this event as somewhat of another rebirth. A revival. Back in 2005, a tragedy happened that kept us from my old office at the Superdome. Two years later, we were back.”

To learn more about “Gleason Gras” and purchase tickets go to www.gleasongras.org

