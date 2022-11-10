Saints, Steelers release initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s game

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (3-6) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after an ugly New Orleans loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Both teams have struggled to build momentum but have also struggled to keep impact players off the injury report. This week, both teams are hoping to return some of their biggest stars and pick up a must-win as we roll past the halfway point of this season.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Tuesday for both New Orleans and Pittsburgh. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injury Reserve would not appear on this list.

New Orleans Saints

Limited Participation

WR Jarvis Landry (Ankle)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (Rest/Knee)

DE Marcus Davenport (Calf)

DE Cameron Jordan (Rest)

Did Not Participate

CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen)

RB Mark Ingram (Knee)

C Erik McCoy (Calf)

G Andrus Peat (Tricep)

LB Pete Warner (Ankle)

S Marcus Maye (Abdomen)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Limited Participation

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee)

Did Not Participate

K Chris Boswell (Rt. Groin)

CB William Jackson III (Back)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring)

LB Myles Jack (Knee)

LB Malik Reed (Excused for Personal Reasons)

DT Cameron Heyward (Rest)

The additions of Pete Warner, Marcus Davenport and Marcus Maye is a concerning sight on the Saints’ injury report from Thursday. As the opportunities to mount the NFC south dwindle away, New Orleans needs to see this report shrink as the week goes on in preparation for Pittsburgh.

Trevor Penning was spotted at practice today.



He was working off to the side with a trainer during the open portion of practice. pic.twitter.com/MCEoIVDGbA — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 10, 2022

Another injury report should be released after tomorrow’s practice.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel