CSC ‘Thursday Night Football’ Pick, Week 10: Falcons and Panthers to be a sloppy bore with no real winners

Two divisional foes in the NFC South square off today on Thursday Night Football. The Atlanta Falcons travel to the Carolina Panthers, and despite the fact that the Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints earlier this season, it would be in the best interests of Saints fans if the Panthers could add to their win total with another win over the rival Falcons. Can they do it? Here’s how I see it playing out:

Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7)

As much as it’d be great to see the Falcons take the loss, the Panthers are just the worse team right now. Christian McCaffrey has been shipped off to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Panthers - like the Saints - have struggled to find consistent quarterback play out of their top two options in PJ Walker and Baker Mayfield. A returning Cordarrelle Patterson from injury for the Falcons seemed to reignite the offense, and I think that’s enough for Atlanta to get the win.

But we can always hope the Falcons find another way to “Falcon” this game away.

Pick: Falcons

