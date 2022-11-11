Canal Street Chronicles: Week 10 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 10 and the Saints are now 3-6 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Here are your bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.

Tina:

Jameis Winston comes in at QB

The defense sacks Pickett 3 times

AK rushes for 100+ yards

Alec:

Andy Dalton throws 5 touchdowns

The defense allows under 250 total yards

The Saints force 4+ turnovers

Chris:

Jameis Winston completes a pass

Kenny Pickett has more passing yards than Saints QBs combined

Saints lose

Matt:

Kenny Pickett throws for 2+ TDs

Jameis plays

Saints lose because they never win in the cold

Carson:

Kenny Pickett is sacked 4+ times

Alvin Kamara records two receiving touchdowns

Saints win by more than 10 points

Hayden:

Najee Harris doesn’t miss a wide-open running lane

Alvin Kamara 10+ receptions

Kenny Pickett plays a good game

