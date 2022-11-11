Canal Street Chronicles: Week 10 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 10 and the Saints are now 3-6 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Here are your bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.
Tina:
- Jameis Winston comes in at QB
- The defense sacks Pickett 3 times
- AK rushes for 100+ yards
Alec:
- Andy Dalton throws 5 touchdowns
- The defense allows under 250 total yards
- The Saints force 4+ turnovers
Chris:
- Jameis Winston completes a pass
- Kenny Pickett has more passing yards than Saints QBs combined
- Saints lose
Matt:
- Kenny Pickett throws for 2+ TDs
- Jameis plays
- Saints lose because they never win in the cold
Carson:
- Kenny Pickett is sacked 4+ times
- Alvin Kamara records two receiving touchdowns
- Saints win by more than 10 points
Hayden:
- Najee Harris doesn’t miss a wide-open running lane
- Alvin Kamara 10+ receptions
- Kenny Pickett plays a good game
