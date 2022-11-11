 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canal Street Chronicles: Week 10 - Bold Predictions

Bold predictions from the CSC staff for the Saints vs. Steelers game.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Week 10 and the Saints are now 3-6 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Here are your bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.

Tina:

  • Jameis Winston comes in at QB
  • The defense sacks Pickett 3 times
  • AK rushes for 100+ yards

Alec:

  • Andy Dalton throws 5 touchdowns
  • The defense allows under 250 total yards
  • The Saints force 4+ turnovers

Chris:

  • Jameis Winston completes a pass
  • Kenny Pickett has more passing yards than Saints QBs combined
  • Saints lose

Matt:

  • Kenny Pickett throws for 2+ TDs
  • Jameis plays
  • Saints lose because they never win in the cold

Carson:

  • Kenny Pickett is sacked 4+ times
  • Alvin Kamara records two receiving touchdowns
  • Saints win by more than 10 points

Hayden:

  • Najee Harris doesn’t miss a wide-open running lane
  • Alvin Kamara 10+ receptions
  • Kenny Pickett plays a good game

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNOLAGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...