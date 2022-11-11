Fantasy football start or bench for Week 10

The fantasy football season is in the double digits now. Fantasy teams are fighting for seeding and to make the playoffs. Making smart decisions is more crucial now than ever. Canal Street Chronicles is here to try and help you win your fantasy matchups and ensure a playoff berth. These are suggestions for fantasy football start or bench in week 10 of the NFL regular season.

Fantasy football starters for week 10 of the NFL regular season

It has to be now for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams offense. The schedule has been tough for the team, facing top defenses like the 49ers(twice), Cowboys, and Buccaneers in the last five weeks. This week begins an easier slate of games for the team though. Stafford and the Rams offense has to get going this week against the Arizona Cardinals. This Cardinals team has the third most yards in the NFL over the last month through the air. Additionally, no team has allowed more passing touchdowns during this same period. This is really the week the Rams have to get right. Start Matthew Stafford against the Cardinals.

Over the last four weeks, the Green Bay Packers have surrendered the second most rushing yards in the entire NFL. This week, they travel to take on the duo of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys. Elliot’s health is still a question, but Pollard needs to be started no matter if he plays or not. Pollard has over 200 yards rushing the last two weeks, while adding over 40 through the air. The Packers are losing interest each week and their weakness plays directly into how the Cowboys want to manage games. Start Tony Pollard against the Packers.

In his first action with the Chicago Bears. Chase Claypool was targeted six times. This might not seem like a lot at first glance, but the numbers say different. Claypool was traded to the Bears just last week, so he was still learning the playbook. On the week, Claypool only played 26 snaps for the Bears offense. So, when he was on the field, he was targeted in 23% of his plays. This is a great sign for things to come for Claypool. Additionally, the Bears will face the Detroit Lions this week. The Lions have allowed the fourth most fantasy points to receivers per game on the year. Claypool should see the field more this week and should be started, especially while teams are still on bye.

Cade Otton once again was the one tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. As long as Cameron Brate is injured, Otton retains fantasy value. Along with that, the matchup this week is very juicy. The Seattle Seahawks are the worst team in fantasy football against tight ends. Tom Brady loves to feed the ball to his tight ends and that will likely continue this week. Otton was targeted six times last week and scored a touchdown. That same stat line is on the table once again this week. If Cameron Brate plays, just slide him into this same position. Whoever starts for the team needs to be in your fantasy lineups this week.

Bench the bad

Aaron Rodgers was mistakenly put on last week’s start list. This led to him having one of the worst games of his entire career. This week, he gets smacked down to the bench. Rodgers could not capitalize on multiple red-zone visits against a very bad Detroit Lions defense. This week, the Packers will face the fourth best defense against the pass in the league in the Cowboys. Working against the Packers as well is the loss of Romeo Doubs and the game being in Dallas. There is just no world where Rodgers should be starting in normal one quarterback fantasy leagues.

Speaking of bad fantasy players, James Conner has not eclipsed 55 yards on the ground from the Cardinals backfield this entire season. Conner has had ample opportunity to take over this backfield and has yet to do anything with the chances. These two teams played in week 3 so we have a sample size. In that game, Conner had just 39 yards on the ground on 13 attempts. Of course, Conner has also been banged up. It is just a bad matchup for a bad fantasy player this year. Bench James Conner.

This next player has not been that bad on the field, but off the field he just wants out. Not surprising when knowing his history though. Brandin Cooks is once again ready to depart his current team, the Houston Texans. This is just a year after the team committed to building around him. Cooks sat out last week’s game because he was dissatisfied with not being traded. Why would that attitude change this week? The matchup this week is difficult even if he does play. The New York Giants allow the fourth fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in the entire NFL on the year. This whole situation adds up and the answer is to bench Brandin Cooks.

The Packers offense has been bad this season, but the defense has been strong. Against tight ends, this is especially true. On the year, the Packers allow just six points per game to the position. This holds up in the last four games for the team as well, allowing just over seven points per game. This is not great news for the Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz. Schultz is normally a big part of the Cowboys offense, but the matchup this week is not in his favor. Most fantasy teams might not have the ability to bench Schultz but if it is possible then look elsewhere at the position.

