If the Saints win/lose against Steelers

The 2022 New Orleans Saints currently sit at 3-6 on the season. This isn’t where anyone saw the team going this year. Coaching issues, injuries, and inconsistency at the quarterback position have ultimately been the story of the season.

Surprisingly, the NFC South has been so bad as a whole this season that the Saints actually still have hope even with the poor record that they currently hold. If the Saints hope to get back on track and have a shot at the division, that has to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Saints win:

Sitting at 3-6, the Saints desperately need a win. If they were to defeat the Steelers, they’d get to 4-6. Pending how the rest of the NFC South pans out this weekend, that could help their chances at inching closer to clinching the division. Before they worry about any of that though, they need to handle business against an already struggling Steelers team.

A win here would start to move this team in the right direction and also attempt to build momentum again as this team has struggled to find any glimmer of that all season.

If the Saints lose:

Falling to 3-7 is dangerous territory, even in an NFC South division that’s found itself struggling all season long to this point. I wouldn’t go as far as to say that a loss here would put a cap on the season, but it would go a long way into making that a reality.

The Falcons are beginning to heat up and in addition to that, even though the Buccaneers are struggling now, it’s only a matter of time before Tom Brady slips into his groove as he’s done time and time again. A loss here would only set the Saints back further than they already currently are.

The Saints need to handle business against the Steelers Sunday afternoon. We’ve moved into a point of the season where every game counts. It’s very much possible to get a win here, it just depends on which New Orleans team shows up to Acrisure Stadium.

