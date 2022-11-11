DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 10

Last week’s selections:

Taylor Heinicke: 14.66

Rhamondre Stevenson: 16.00

Josh Palmer: 21.60

Evan Engram: 1.80

Patriots DST: 26.00

A pretty good tally week of over 80 points. Evan Engram getting banged up and Heinicke coming back down to earth hurt the score a bit. This is why these things are tournaments and submitting multiple lineups is worthwhile. This sample lineup did cash in several tournaments last week though. Let’s not only repeat that performance but build upon and improve it this week. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 10 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 10 of the NFL regular season

Jacoby Brissett($5,400) will be starting his last few games in the upcoming weeks. Brissett has managed to keep the Browns in a lot of games and had some good fantasy weeks. Last week, Brissett went over 20 points and hopefully he can replicate that success this week against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been awful lately, surrendering over 22 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The Dolphins offense has been great though which causes opposing offenses to have to try and keep up. Brissett has tallied over 250 passing yards in three straight games while adding three total touchdowns. The game script should keep Brissett busy and well worth this low-price tag in tournaments.

The running back queue is incredibly difficult this week. There are several great matchups but it is from players with huge price tags like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. Hopefully this player in your lineup leaves enough funds to grab one of these top guys. This week, Darrell Henderson($5,100) should be back in DFS lineups. Henderson and the Rams offense has been awful this year, but the schedule is going to be easier in the upcoming matches. The run of easier matchups starts this week against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have allowed 100-yard rushers in back-to-back games while also allowing the fourth most fantasy points to running backs. Henderson has not been great, but there is no one else on this team who deserves carries.

Speaking of game script, the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to likely be playing from behind against the Kansas City Chiefs this week. DFS players can use that to their advantage by starting Christian Kirk($5,900). Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has found his favorite target and that is Kirk. Kirk was targeted nine times last week which he turned into eight catches and a touchdown. On the year, Kirk has been targeted at least nine times in five of the Jaguars nine games. That volume will have to continue this week against the dangerous Chiefs who will not be fearful of the Jaguars defense.

The tight end position in fantasy football is just a wasteland most weeks. There are very few reliable pass catchers but hopefully one more emerged last week. Justin Fields and Cole Kmet($3,400) finally had a big game together. Kmet caught five of his six targets and scored two touchdowns. That makes back-to-back weeks that Kmet has scored. This trend could very well continue this week against a bad Detroit Lions defense. The Lions give up nearly 17 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Kmet and the Bears should be able to take advantage of this good matchup, especially with newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool taking away some defenders.

Sample Lineup for Week 10:

Jacoby Brissett, $5,400

Darrell Henderson, $5,100

Christian Kirk, $5,900

Cole Kmet, $3,400

Steelers DST, $2,800

The Steelers defense has been mediocre lately, but they get TJ Watt back this week. Additionally, they will play at home against a messy and disorganized Saints team that places badly on the road. This sample lineup has some good value plays and leaves DFS players with $27,400 for the final four selections. This is plenty of funds to grab some high end plays this week. This includes players with great matchups such as Travis Etienne, Josh Jacobs, and Juju Smith-Schuster. Good luck in week 10 of your DraftKings DFS tournaments.

