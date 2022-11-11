Fleur-de-Links, August 11: Saints designate Trevor Penning to return from IR

For the Saints first injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup, Marshon Lattimore, Mark Ingram, Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, Pete Werner, and Marcus Maye did not practice, while Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Ryan Ramczyk, and Jarvis Landry were limited.

Trevor Penning and been designated to return from injured reserve.

After being on hiatus for two years, Steve Gleason’s “Gleason Gras,” an event that helps raise money for ALS research, has been announced for 2022.

Linebacker Nephi Sewell has been elevated to the Saints active roster ahead of the team’s Week 10 game.

Cesar Ruiz speaks on moving to center to step-in for the injured Erik McCoy.

Before the Thursday NIght Footabll matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, the Saints ranked as 18th most likely in Super Bowl odds.

Images from Marques Colston speaking at a local networking event.

What. A. Throw.



What. A. Catch.

@DrewBrees to @LanceMoore16

who held on after getting hit by Troy Polamalu



Next Up: at Steelers • Sunday (Noon CT) • FOX ⚜️#TBT pic.twitter.com/fjUWiQMwHE — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2022