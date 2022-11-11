 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 11: Saints designate Trevor Penning to return from IR

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints, Steelers release initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s game - Canal Street Chronicles

For the Saints first injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup, Marshon Lattimore, Mark Ingram, Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, Pete Werner, and Marcus Maye did not practice, while Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Ryan Ramczyk, and Jarvis Landry were limited.

Report: Saints Trevor Penning Designated to Return From IR - Saints News Network

Trevor Penning and been designated to return from injured reserve.

“Gleason Gras” returns after a 2-year hiatus - Canal Street Chronicles

After being on hiatus for two years, Steve Gleason’s “Gleason Gras,” an event that helps raise money for ALS research, has been announced for 2022.

Former Utah LB Nephi Sewell Elevated To Saints’ Active Roster - KSL Sports

Linebacker Nephi Sewell has been elevated to the Saints active roster ahead of the team’s Week 10 game.

Cesar Ruiz moves back to familiar position to help New Orleans Saints offensive line - New Orleans Saints

Cesar Ruiz speaks on moving to center to step-in for the injured Erik McCoy.

Super Bowl Odds Leading Into Thursday Night - Canal Street Chronicles

Before the Thursday NIght Footabll matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, the Saints ranked as 18th most likely in Super Bowl odds.

Photos: Marques Colston speaks at Nola Art Bar networking event - New Orleans Saints

Images from Marques Colston speaking at a local networking event.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...