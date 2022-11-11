McCoy, Peat, Werner listed as out for Steelers game

According to the New Orleans Saints’ most recent injury report, they’ll be down at least four important starters during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lattimore, McCoy, Peat, Werner and Ingram being out doesn’t come as a surprise as they didn’t practice all week. But Maye, Kpassagnon and Williams are surprising adds.

Maye wasn’t listed until Thursday with an abdomen injury and is questionable, while Kpassagnon and Williams apparently are dealing with illnesses as of Friday and are also questionable. It’ll be interesting to see if any of them, as well as Davenport, suit up.

Things obviously aren’t getting any easier on the injury front for a struggling, banged-up team that is desperate for a win on the road coming off of a short week.

