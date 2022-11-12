NFL Week 10 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

A huge, perfect performance last week. Every team held, including two underdogs who not only covered the spread but won outright. The Patriots completely shut down the Indianapolis Colts, as predicted. It is pretty easy to cover a total when allowing just three points in a game. This week, let’s keep the good going. Several favorites are picked this week, so let’s hope the good teams show up and the bad teams do not decide to recall how to play football. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the best bets for week 10 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 10 best bets

Season tally: 13-13-1

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might be finished. The team has lost five straight, including games to bad teams like the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. Now this week, they welcome into Lambeau Field one of the best defenses in the league in the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL against the spread, largely due to their defense. Against common opponents, the Cowboys allowed the Lions to score just six points and the Commanders 10. Rodgers and the Packers offense are in for a tough game once again. The Cowboys are rolling and trying to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. The Cowboys should be favored by more here, so take the low number since they win this game by more than four.

The Cardinals were favored last week and lost in a blowout to the Seattle Seahawks. This week, they are only three-point underdogs to the Rams in Los Angeles. The Rams do not really have a home field advantage, but the Cardinals have not inspired their fans to travel to see them in any way this season. This will be the second matchup between these two teams this year, with the first being in Arizona. The Rams were favored in that game and ended up winning by eight. The line was in trouble though as the Cardinals did miss several opportunities to score. Jalen Ramsey and the entire defense has put the Rams offense on notice, publicly making comments about their inability to score. Hopefully, this lights a fire under the team and Sean McVay digs into his playbook. Either way, the Cardinals are still not good, losing their last two games by an average of nine points. Take the Rams at home.

Detroit Lions(+3) at Chicago Bears

The average against the average this week in the Windy City. Both the Lions and Bears are an even .500 against the spread on the year. This also should be a pretty even game, especially considering that these teams know each other very well. The game is a divisional matchup, which usually means to take the points since divisional games are usually closer than expected. The Lions offense is hampered by injury, but the defense might be playing better. On the other side, the Bears are the complete opposite. Justin Fields and the offense might be playing their best football of his short career while the defense stutters. There are just too many variables in this game to be confident in the Bears covering this spread. Take the Lions and the points as they have enough on both sides of the ball to keep the game close.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 5-4-0

Every Washington Commanders receiver seemed to score a touchdown last week except Terry McLaurin. If this was easy, everyone would do it. Game predictions made with every reason can still falter. As the saying goes, that is why they play the game. This week, the wild card pick will go back to an over and under for a Sunday game. The New Orleans Saints are traveling to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are one of the worst offenses in the league; however, their defense still has the ability to rise up for some games. They are also getting T.J. Watt back for the defense, which completely changes the team. As for the Saints, it has been a rollercoaster to say the least on both sides of the ball. The offense has sputtered most of the year and will find yards tough this week as well. Not sure who wins this game, but the point total is set at 40 points. This means both teams’ final score has to add up to over 40 points. The matchup between these two inept offenses just screams under that total.

