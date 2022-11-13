New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives

Week 10 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-6) are on the road about to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. (2-6) at Acrisure Stadium. Both Tanoh Kpassagnon and P.J. Williams are active after missing practice on Friday due to illness. Saints center Erik McCoy was placed on Injured Reserve yesterday, so he will be unavailable for the immediate future.

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

CB Marshon Lattimore

DE Marcus Davenport

G Andrus Peat

LB Pete Werner

RB Mark Ingram II

S Marcus Maye

TE J.P Holtz

WR Marquez Callaway

Pittsburgh Steelers:

QB Mason Rudolph

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

DB Elijah Riley

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

G Kendrick Green

LB Mark Robinson

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod