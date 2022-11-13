Chargers vs. 49ers: Sunday Night Football open thread

The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Bay tonight. These teams are looking to keep pace in their respective divisions with a win here. This game is being dubbed the “Bosa Bowl”, as SF’s Nick Bosa faces LA’s Joey Bosa in a battle of pass-rushing brothers. Will San Francisco’s dominance of Los Angeles extend to the Chargers? Can the Bolts defense slow down the Niners weapons? Let’s tune in and find out!

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!