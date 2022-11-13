CSC Staff Picks, Week 10: Saints hope to bounce back

The New Orleans Saints are looking to get back on the right track on the road in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers later today.

All eyes will be on the early slate of games as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “host” the Seattle Seahawks as home favorites in Europe this morning. Aside from the Carolina Panthers (who are 12.5-point underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens), the entire NFC South are favored on Sunday (the Falcons are 4-point home favorites to the Chicago Bears and the Saints are 1-point favorites to the Steelers according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook).

Elsewhere across the NFL, the only other game expected to be a blowout other than Panthers-Ravens is the Philadelphia Eagles -11 to the Washington Commanders. Every other games is expected to be within 10 points, and the vast majority are expected to be within a touchdown.

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight! Let’s hope the staff here is wrong.

Check out the odds for today’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.