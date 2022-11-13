Saints vs. Steelers: Week 10 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 10

The Saints take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh today with, surprisingly enough, a chance to keep pace in the thoroughly uncompetitive NFC South. While bad coaching and nearly insurmountable injuries have conspired to completely derail the season, fate keeps stepping in to save the Saints. Let’s hope the Saints can take fate’s lead and pick up their fourth win today.

Kickoff:

Sunday, November 13th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Weather Forecast:

39º, Mostly Cloudy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 711

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 386 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Pittsburgh Steelers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -1; Over/Under 39.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Behind the Steel Curtain

Here’s to the Saints having a fantastic Sunday! Who Dat!

