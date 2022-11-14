Commanders vs. Eagles: Monday Night Football open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders tonight in the City of Brotherly Love. Philly looks to sweep the season series against Washington and remain undefeated on the season. Will Philly simply dominate Washington? Can Washington put up a competitive performance? Let’s tune in to find out!

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!