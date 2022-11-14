 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Commanders vs. Eagles: Monday Night Football open thread

An NFC East rivalry game caps Week 10 in the NFL. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders tonight in the City of Brotherly Love. Philly looks to sweep the season series against Washington and remain undefeated on the season. Will Philly simply dominate Washington? Can Washington put up a competitive performance? Let’s tune in to find out!

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

