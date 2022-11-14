Saints favored at home against Rams despite losing streak

After another embarrassing loss on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints are looking to get back on track and end 2022 on a high note. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints open as 3-point home favorites against their Week 11 opponent, the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Because home teams are typically favored by 3 points as a matter of course, a 3-point line here means the odds-makers believe the Saints and Rams to be fairly evenly-matched if the two teams played on a neutral site.

For all of the Saints’ problems and injuries, the reigning Super Bowl champs have had their fair share. Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s status for Week 11 is still unknown and the Rams lost star wide receiver Cooper Kupp to injury yesterday against Arizona Cardinals.

For the Saints, the key will be if their defense can rebound from what was a poor showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers and if key contributors, like Marshon Lattimore and the offensive line, can return from injury.

