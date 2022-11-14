 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints loss against Steelers

Things just keep getting worse.

By Sterling Mclymont
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints had a golden opportunity in this game to gain some momentum and positive footing in the NFC South race, unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. The Saints would keep it competitive up until the 4th quarter where everything seemingly crumbled away. Penalties, missed tackles, and two Andy Dalton interceptions would aid in ending this trip to Pittsburgh with a loss for the visiting team.

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the game.

As you can see, the Who Dat Nation is not happy about the current state of the organization. What happens next? Only time will tell. Tune in next week as we’ll be back with more social media reactions.

