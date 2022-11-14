Social media reactions to Saints loss against Steelers

The New Orleans Saints had a golden opportunity in this game to gain some momentum and positive footing in the NFC South race, unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. The Saints would keep it competitive up until the 4th quarter where everything seemingly crumbled away. Penalties, missed tackles, and two Andy Dalton interceptions would aid in ending this trip to Pittsburgh with a loss for the visiting team.

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the game.

No franchise quarterback, no first-round pick, no legit head coach. There's your harsh reality. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 13, 2022

Your friendly reminder that Dennis Allen has a career head coaching record of 11-35. — The Saints in the 1970's (@saintsinthe70s) November 13, 2022

Steelers have run for 208 yards today. First time they've run for 200+ in a game since 2016.



What a performance. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 13, 2022

Can we bench Dennis Allen? — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) November 13, 2022

Start Jameis next week — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 13, 2022

These big plays, bad penalties, and bad tackling are still happening 10 games into the season. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) November 13, 2022

clean house @saints from head coach to medical staff. fire everyone — Motion Boy (@MarloMoneyLong) November 13, 2022

Another lackluster display by the #Saints offense riddled with injuries and mistakes. Tough to see how they pull themselves out of this season's rut at this point. NFC South or not. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 13, 2022

As you can see, the Who Dat Nation is not happy about the current state of the organization. What happens next? Only time will tell. Tune in next week as we’ll be back with more social media reactions.

