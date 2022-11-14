Fleur-de-Links, November 14: Saints lose in Week 10

The Saints fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 20-10 game.

Head coach Dennis Allen did not give on an answer on considering a quarterback change.

Saints fans are calling for Dennis Allen to be fired after the Saints’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Marshon Lattimore, Andrus Peat, Marcus Davenport, Pete Werner, Mark Ingram, Marcus Maye, J.P. Holtz, and Marquez Callaway were all inactive for the Saints’ Week 10 game.

A look at how Juwan Johnson has improved as a tight end.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently favored over the Saints for the Week 11 matchup between the two.

Michael Thomas shares his thoughts on Josh Allen playing through his injury.

Check out the game recap from today's game in Pittsburgh:https://t.co/grqr5X9gVD pic.twitter.com/k9tykUkyz7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 13, 2022