Fleur-de-Links, November 14: Saints lose in Week 10

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Steelers run all over Saints, beat New Orleans 20-10 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 20-10 game.

Saints coach Dennis Allen declines to say whether he’d consider a quarterback change - NOLA

Head coach Dennis Allen did not give on an answer on considering a quarterback change.

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight - The Spun

Saints fans are calling for Dennis Allen to be fired after the Saints’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles

Marshon Lattimore, Andrus Peat, Marcus Davenport, Pete Werner, Mark Ingram, Marcus Maye, J.P. Holtz, and Marquez Callaway were all inactive for the Saints’ Week 10 game.

Juwan Johnson’s improvement at tight end noticeable for New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints

A look at how Juwan Johnson has improved as a tight end.

Rams-Saints Week 11 opening odds: L.A. favored over New Orleans - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams are currently favored over the Saints for the Week 11 matchup between the two.

Saints’ Michael Thomas has curious response to Bills’ handling of Josh Allen’s injury - FOX Sports

Michael Thomas shares his thoughts on Josh Allen playing through his injury.

