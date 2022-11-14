Fleur-de-Links, November 14: Saints lose in Week 10

New Orleans Saints News:
Steelers run all over Saints, beat New Orleans 20-10 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 20-10 game.
Saints coach Dennis Allen declines to say whether he’d consider a quarterback change - NOLA
Head coach Dennis Allen did not give on an answer on considering a quarterback change.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight - The Spun
Saints fans are calling for Dennis Allen to be fired after the Saints’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles
Marshon Lattimore, Andrus Peat, Marcus Davenport, Pete Werner, Mark Ingram, Marcus Maye, J.P. Holtz, and Marquez Callaway were all inactive for the Saints’ Week 10 game.
Juwan Johnson’s improvement at tight end noticeable for New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints
A look at how Juwan Johnson has improved as a tight end.
Rams-Saints Week 11 opening odds: L.A. favored over New Orleans - Turf Show Times
The Los Angeles Rams are currently favored over the Saints for the Week 11 matchup between the two.
Saints’ Michael Thomas has curious response to Bills’ handling of Josh Allen’s injury - FOX Sports
Michael Thomas shares his thoughts on Josh Allen playing through his injury.
Check out the game recap from today's game in Pittsburgh:https://t.co/grqr5X9gVD pic.twitter.com/k9tykUkyz7— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 13, 2022
DT David Onyemata has recorded a sack in three consecutive games for the first time in his career#Saints #NOvsPIT— Saints PR (@SaintsPR) November 13, 2022
Alontae Taylor. Heavy Hitter.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 13, 2022
#NOvsPIT on FOX pic.twitter.com/MjiI4F9MM4
Loading comments...