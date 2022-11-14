CSC Monday Night Football Pick, Week 10: Eagles likely to keep soaring

The NFL’s lone undefeated team also has the New Orleans Saints first round pick in 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high right now, and they are currently set to host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Here’s how I see it playing out:

Commanders (4-5) at Eagles (8-0)

As great as it would be to see the final undefeated team fall tonight, I just don’t see it happening. The Philadelphia offense has too much firepower right now with Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert, Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown. On defense, the Eagles look just as formidable, as the addition of former Saint CJ Gardner-Johnson has elevated the play of everyone around him. The Washington offense doesn’t stand a chance.

Pick: Eagles

