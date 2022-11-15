2 takeaways from the Saints loss to the Steelers

1. It’s time for a quarterback change

The offense under Andy Dalton has been lackluster over the last two weeks as they have scored just 23 total points since beating the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 three weeks ago. Dalton had had his struggles with turnovers leading up to this game, but the offense was still scoring more than it was under Jameis Winston. That is no longer the case, and Dalton is still turning the ball over. If Jameis is healthy and ready to go, the Saints should consider playing him against the Rams this week to try and revitalize this offense. Head coach Dennis Allen hinted for the first time on Monday that the team may be mulling a quarterback change, so it is very possible we see Winston return to the starting role sooner rather than later.

2. Alvin Kamara needs 25+ touches a game

The New Orleans Saints star running back had just 8 carries on Sunday against Pittsburgh, an absurdly low amount in a game that was never out of hand and against a defense that is middle of the road in run defense. The last two wins for New Orleans have come in games in which Kamara has had 27 and 29 touches on offense. The Saints are 2-1 when Kamara has 25+ touches, and 1-4 when he does not reach this threshold. Kamara is easily the Saints best player on offense, and he should be the focal point of the gameplan every week. I realize 25+ touches a game is not sustainable across an entire season, but it is inexcusable for this team to only give the ball to Kamara 12 or 11 times as they have over the last two weeks.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.