If the Saints win/lose against Rams

The race for the NFC South isn’t over yet and the New Orleans Saints still have time to gain positive grounding, even if it seems like an impossible task. Currently the team sits at a nasty 3-7, a situation I’m sure nobody expected this team to be in. Rather than overthink on what could’ve been, the team must make the necessary adjustments moving forward if they hope to catch up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the race for the division.

If the Saints win

Moving up to 4-7 gets the Saints closer to higher placing in the NFC South. With a Falcons or Panthers loss, the Saints could potentially move up in position. The Panthers are set to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens who have been causing the NFC South trouble all season up to this point. The Falcons are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in a game that could go either way.

The Saints will be facing a Rams team that will be without Cooper Kupp, which leads in the Saints favor as they are missing some help in the secondary. If the Saints can fix some issues in the coaching department and expose some of the issues that the Rams are currently dealing with, they have a strong chance at winning this game.

If the Saints lose

Losing here would drop the Saints to 3-8 and most likely put the NFC South out of reach pending how the rest of Sunday’s slate of games go. The only saving grace that this team has had up to this point is that the rest of the division has been as bad as it has been.

Losing here would also force the Saints to make some hard decisions. It’s no secret that up to this point, coaching has not been as effective as it has been in the past. Dennis Allen has failed to inspire, motivate, or bring this team to the potential that it carries. Another loss under Allen’s watch would add more fuel to the fire. The Saints have always been a winning organization, falling to 3-8 would challenge New Orleans with finally making adjustments that would only help this team moving forward.

