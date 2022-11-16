Fleur-de-Links, November 16: Saints cut two players

New Orleans Saints News:
Under Pressure: What the past few weeks have taught us about Alontae Taylor - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how Alontae Taylor has played in his past few weeks in the absence of Marshon Lattimore.
Dennis Allen Media Availability 11/14/22
Video of Dennis Allen’s conference with local New Orleans media.
Saints cut Jordan Howard, Derrick Gore - NBC Sports
The Saints have cut running backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from the practice squad.
No Dome Field Advantage for New Orleans - Saints News Network
The Saints currently have an even home record of 11-11 since 2020 and have been 2-3 at home in the 2022 season.
Brooke Kirchhofer on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | November 14, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
WWL Sports Anchor Brooke Kirchhofer appeared on teh most recent edition of the Saints Podcast.
Saints, Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha Elected to Ochsner Health Board of Directors - Newswise
New Orleans Saints president Dennis Lauscha has been elected to the Ochsner Health Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023.
Photos: Saints vs Steelers Week 10 2022: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints
Images from the Saints offensive performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Juwan Johnson leads the #Saints in receiving touchdowns after his TD on Sunday @juwanplease | @Allstate pic.twitter.com/2d0FQTThZs— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 15, 2022
Last week, Tyrann Mathieu and his teammates handed out Thanksgiving turkeys and additional food items with Giving Hope New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/2XRabyriph— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 15, 2022
The #ProBowlGames VOTE is now LIVE!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 15, 2022
Head to https://t.co/8yIsyw4yyf to submit your #ProBowlVote for your favorite #Saints! pic.twitter.com/KZGOdMEgj5
