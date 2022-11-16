 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 16: Saints cut two players

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Under Pressure: What the past few weeks have taught us about Alontae Taylor - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how Alontae Taylor has played in his past few weeks in the absence of Marshon Lattimore.

Dennis Allen Media Availability 11/14/22

Video of Dennis Allen’s conference with local New Orleans media.

Saints cut Jordan Howard, Derrick Gore - NBC Sports

The Saints have cut running backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from the practice squad.

No Dome Field Advantage for New Orleans - Saints News Network

The Saints currently have an even home record of 11-11 since 2020 and have been 2-3 at home in the 2022 season.

Brooke Kirchhofer on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | November 14, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

WWL Sports Anchor Brooke Kirchhofer appeared on teh most recent edition of the Saints Podcast.

Saints, Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha Elected to Ochsner Health Board of Directors - Newswise

New Orleans Saints president Dennis Lauscha has been elected to the Ochsner Health Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023.

Photos: Saints vs Steelers Week 10 2022: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints

Images from the Saints offensive performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

