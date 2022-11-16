Saints Reacts Survey, Week 11: What is causing the most damage?

To say the New Orleans Saints have underperformed in 2022 would be like saying the Atlanta Falcons suffered a bit of an upset in Super Bowl LI.

But what is the biggest culprit?

Is it the fact that starting quarterback Jameis Winston broke his back and ruptured a tendon in his foot? Or is it the fact that both Winston and Andy Dalton struggled when fully healthy?

Is it that the Saints roster has been ravaged with injuries such that three-fifths of the offensive line missed last week due to injury? Or is it that even when healthy the roster as-constructed is just not up to snuff?

Instead maybe could it be the fact that the coaching staff seems to have players ill prepared for critical situations? Or maybe the problem is with the play-calling on both sides of the ball to not best set up the players themselves for success? Or even still, could it be the front office’s fault for making personnel decisions that have had a ripple effect down to the field?

Regardless of the cause, the New Orleans Saints are currently set to have a Top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and with a 3-7 record sit in last place in the NFC South. While many Who Dat Hopefuls were expecting the Saints to bully their way into division contention, instead the Saints are limping their way through the dumpster fire that is the NFC South.

So what is the biggest reason for the Saints’ struggles? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

