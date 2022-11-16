Saints sign RB David Johnson to the practice squad, per reports

The New Orleans Saints have signed RB David Johnson to the practice squad. With Mark Ingram's injury and the recent releases of Jordan Howard and Derrik Gore, we can expect to see David Johnson on the active roster soon.

#Saints signing RB David Johnson to the practice squad, per source. Accomplished RB headed to NFC South. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 16, 2022

David Johnson spent some time with them early in camp for a tryout, but the two sides couldn't agree to a deal. Johnson last appeared in 2021where he started 13 games and rushed for 228 yards. His best season came in 2016 when he ran for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Saints put a claim out for recently released Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin but was instead claimed by the Houston Texans who had the highest priority. If the Texans did not claim him, he would've been awarded to the Saints.

The Saints will rely on David Johnson to back up Alvin Kamara until Mark Ingram can return.